X

Tell us about your father: Journal-News seeks stories on great dads

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Journal-News
42 minutes ago

Father’s Day is on the horizon, and our local Sunday columnists — both dads — want to hear from you about your dad or any man in your life who deserves a little Father’s Day recognition.

If selected, a reporter will contact you.

Father’s Day is June 18.

In Other News
1
Annual Cruise-In For Kids event returns to Joe Nuxhall fields for 9th...
2
Hamilton fire under investigation
3
Oxford is again a stop along Race Across America bicycle event
4
Hueston Woods to host week-long meet for Triumph sports car owners
5
Resident asks Council to stop drag show planned for Middletown Pride

About the Author

Journal-News
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top