Tell us about your father: Journal-News seeks stories on great dads

Father’s Day is on the horizon, and our local Sunday columnists — both dads — want to hear from you about your dad or any man in your life who deserves a little Father’s Day recognition.
If selected, a reporter will contact you.
Father’s Day is June 18.
