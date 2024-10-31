Teen arrested for alleged threat to ‘shoot up’ Lakota school building

Butler County sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the West Chester Twp. Police Department, took immediate action, locating the juvenile at her residence in West Chester Twp. The juvenile admitted to posting the threat stating, “it was just a joke.”

The teen was charged with making terroristic threats a third-degree felony and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

“The word joke is defined as something said or done to evoke laughter. No one is laughing and we have yet another juvenile in custody for this, which is just sad,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.