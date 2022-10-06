Tax calculator helps Butler County homeowners see what levies may cost them

The tool on the Butler County auditor’s website aims to provide an estimate, which can help voters decide which tax levies they may wish to approve or deny when the vote in November.

“We are all familiar with seeing levy information described based on a $100,000 property,” said Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. “By using the calculator, those voters who are homeowners can see specifically the financial impact a levy will have on their taxes — whether they own a $75,000 home or a $775,000 home.”