Tano Bistro in Hamilton to reopen after car crashed into building

Tano Bistro will be open tonight after a car went through a window Sunday morning at the restaurant at Marcum Apartments.
Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a driver backed his vehicle through the front windows of the restaurant at 150 Riverfront Plaza. The car went over two curbs and crash through a railing before crashing into the windows.
“It was scary, but the fact that no one was seriously injured has been a saving grace,” said Tyler McCleary, the director of operations at Tano.
One person, who was sitting by the windows for the restaurant’s brunch service when the accident occurred, sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
McCleary said everything was boarded up Sunday and while he doesn’t have an idea yet when the damages will be fixed, they will still be operational tonight.
“The ambiance may not be what it typically is for a bit,” he said.
McCleary told the Journal-News on Sunday his kitchen staff reported the crash sounded like breaking dishes, and were surprised to see a car in the dining area.
Tano Bistro is on the first floor of the building at the corner nearest to the main entrance of Marcum Park.
Hamilton police have not yet released information on the crash.