Talawanda girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann earns her 750th career victory

Talawanda athletic director Jake Richardson said Huismann’s coaching experience and background have really helped the program.

Huismann, hired by Talawanda in May 2018, is second in career wins in Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball history. Huismann has a 750-387 career record since the 1972-73 season.

Former Beavercreek High School coach Ed Zink is No. 1 in career wins after having an 810-277 record before he retired in May 2021.

Talawanda is scheduled to play at Harrison Saturday afternoon as the regular season draws to a conclusion in early February.

Talawanda is scheduled to play Franklin County (Ind.) at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown Jan. 28. Huismann said it will be her first visit to the famous gymnasium.