Man surrenders in Middletown SWAT standoff

A Middletown man surrendered himself Friday after an extended SWAT standoff in a mobile home park off Ohio 4.
The man, identity unknown, walked out of his home with his hands up around 3:30 p.m. and approached as the Middletown officers and SWAT team posted outside his home on Chestnut Street.
He was taken into custody.
Middletown dispatch had no other information readily available when contacted by the Journal-News shortly thereafter.
Nearby residents with more information regarding the standoff can call Journal-News reporter Avery Kreemer at (614) 981-1422.
