Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested, retained in Butler County

Butler County Jail. STAFF

An alleged MS-13 gang member and another illegal immigrant were arrested earlier this week by the FBI and are being retained in the Butler County Jail.

The gang member is wanted for homicide in his home country, according to the FBI.

FBI Cincinnati posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, with limited information on the alleged gang member and his associate.

“We continue to work with our ICE and DOJ partners to keep our communities safe and secure,” the FBI wrote on X.

