Suspect who jumped in water to escape law enforcement has been located

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, was arrested for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. BCSO says Jones was spotted fleeing a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton-Trenton Road after an alarm sounded there on Thursday.

Jones entered the water to avoid apprehension, and this led to first responders spending hours searching the water to find him, out of precaution, because they did believe he had already gotten out but he was not located then.