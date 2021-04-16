Suspect charged after running from laundry room, altercation with Butler County police

A suspected wanted for outstanding warrants was charged after an altercation with Oxford police earlier this month.

An officer on patrol at 11:49 a.m. April 7 recognized a man walking northbound on the sidewalk near the 5100 block of College Corner Pike as someone with warrants out for his arrest.

The officer confirmed the warrants with dispatch for the 35-year-old suspect.

By the time the officer confirmed the warrants, he lost sight of the suspect but located him in the laundry room of Day’s Estates apartments after a brief search. He took the suspect into custody, but as he was escorting him to the police cruiser, the suspect attempted to break free from the grasp of the officer and flee.

The officer was able to apprehend him before he broke completely free but a brief struggle ensued in which the officer took him to the ground.

During the struggle, the officer’s knee struck the ground, causing a tear in his pants and an abrasion, which the Life Squad treated by flushing it of dirt and debris.

The suspect was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital for evaluation. He was medically cleared and processed at the police department. He was charged with resisting arrest and taken to the Butler County Jail on that charge and served with his warrants which were through the Oxford, Hamilton and Fairfield police departments and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.