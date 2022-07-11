Survey: How is the cost of childcare impacting you?

The Journal-News is sourcing information from its readers to learn about the cost of childcare in the area and how that cost impacts Butler County parents and families.
In Ohio, the cost for one year of childcare averaged more than $8,000 per child in 2020, according to data pulled from Child Care Aware and reported by the U.S. News and World Report.
Filling out the quick survey below, or by emailing Avery.Kreemer@CoxInc.com, will give the Journal-News valuable insight into childcare costs here in Butler County.
