Surprised: Former Butler Tech leader sees board room don his name

During Graft’s nine years the career school system, which averages about 18,000 high school and adult students annually, the nationally acclaimed district saw its campuses and infrastructure grow at an unprecedented rate that solidified its reputation as one of Ohio’s largest and fastest-growing learning and training grounds for the next generation of workers.

“Dedicating the board room as the Graft Innovation Center was not only a decision by the board of education, but a shared commitment from Butler Tech’s leadership team,” said Board President Brett Guido.

“Jon’s leadership shaped how we work together, how we support the staff, and how we serve students,” said Guido.

This dedication reflects the gratitude of an entire leadership team that has grown under his guidance and continues to be inspired by his vision," said Guido of Graft, who remains a strategic advisor for Butler Tech, which serves 10 public school districts in Butler County and northern Hamilton County’s Northwest Schools.

Under Graft, Butler Tech added campuses in Monroe for adult education at its LeSourdesville Campus, expanded its high-profile Bioscience Center campus in West Chester Twp., launched an aviation campus at Middletown Regional Airport, created a tech career campus in Hamilton through a partnership with Miami University, the city and county.

His successor, William Sprankles, is a former assistant superintendent for Butler Tech.

His tenure also saw the building of a large, multi-story classroom facility at its Natural Science campus in Monroe, extended enrollment to local high school sophomores and adding dozens of private industry workforce partnerships throughout southwest Ohio.

Graft said he was truly surprised and grateful for the honor.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the honor of having Butler Tech’s board room renamed the Graft Innovation Center. To see my name attached to a space where collaboration, creativity, and purpose will continue to guide the future of education is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

But Graft added: “This recognition is not just about me—it reflects the incredible colleagues, friends, and partners I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. Together, we have dared to dream bigger, disrupt what was comfortable, and build opportunities that change lives.”

“Every milestone, every innovation, and every step forward has only been possible because of the passion, dedication, and belief of the people around me.”