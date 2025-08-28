Butler Tech opens bioscience manufacturing lab for adults

The new adult career training lab and classes, which are free to eligible applicants, are starting with its first class and the state-of-the-art lab will teach the skills graduates of the eight-week course need to smoothly transition into the fast-growing fields of pharmaceutical and bioscience manufacturing – also known as “life sciences,” said Butler Tech officials.

“With support from the Ohio Life Sciences and JobsOhio, we are thrilled to launch the CGMP Fundamentals program through an innovative model that expands student access to career pathways with the state’s growing life sciences industry,” said Nick Linberg, assistant superintendent for Butler Tech.

There are 88 county career school systems in Ohio but Butler Tech’s aggressive public-private industry partnerships in recent years made it a prime candidate, said officials, to become only the second such training program in the state and the first in southwest Ohio.

The only other similar “clean room” learning lab, which has students wear and learn in personal protection suits, is in Columbus.

“Local and state partners recognize our commitment to providing talent solutions to the region’s life sciences sector and their support affords us the amazing opportunity to expand our programing to help educate more Butler Tech students for new and exciting careers with our industry partners,” said Linberg.

Graduates will earn a Butler Tech Current Good Manufacturing Fundamentals Program Completion Certificate and receive job placement assistance upon successful completion, according to Butler Tech officials.

Average starting annual salary is about $45,000 in these targeted fields, said officials.

Hamilton mother Jennifer Bergen signed up to be among the first students in the new program and she said the twice-a-week, night classes fit her work schedule.

“It works with my schedule and there are such a broad range of jobs available,” said the 44-year-old Bergen. “The pay is much better and this training will definitely be a life changer for me.”

Angie McMurry, director of industry engagement & workforce for Ohio Life Sciences, joined other officials at the lab’s opening and said the industries “are booming in Ohio right now.”

“We have an opportunity in southwest Ohio to partner with Butler Tech to prepare students who are looking to upskill or reskill, or have recently graduated from high school, and are looking for a job into this growing market,” said McMurry.

Butler Tech, which enrolls about 18,000 high school and adult students each year, will conduct the free, eight-week training program at its adult LeSourdsville campus in Monroe and applications are now being accepted for future classes in October.

For more information see the Butler Tech adult education website.