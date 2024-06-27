Summer Music Games in Cincinnati celebrates 27th season

“We have such a tremendous lineup this year. Ticket sales are going at a record pace,” Brown said.

It’s a family affair for Bruce and Sara. Bruce said he calls his granddaughters “contest directors in training.”

Last year the fundraiser drew a sell-out crowd. The Summer Music Games in Cincinnati, a major Drum Corps International competition, features a diverse group of more than 1,200 youth from around the world who will come together in the Greater Cincinnati area to display their talents and compete as a part of a summer tour. Students in World Class corps are primarily college-age with some high school involvement, ranging in age from 14 to 21.

Funds raised from the event go to the Fairfield Tempo Club, which supports the school’s music programs. Monies go toward musical instruments, musical arrangements, equipment, and uniforms for the Fairfield High School Marching Band.

Brown said each drum and bugle corps is comprised of up to 165 brass, color guard and percussionists that will give spectators a display of athleticism, artistry and musical performances. Seven world-class corps will perform at the competition in Mason. Judges from across the country will judge the competition.

Auditions draw 600 to 700 kids who try out for various roles, so it can be a competitive endeavor. The choreography and musical arrangements go beyond what spectators might expect to see at the high school or college marching band level.

Participants in U.S. based drum and bugle corps hail from more than 15 countries. The Summer Music Games tour includes more than 110 events throughout North America. Total attendance at the tour events is expected to exceed 350,000 guests.

Fans from California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia have previously attended the Summer Music Games in Mason. People from 21 different states have already purchased tickets and will be attending this year’s event.

“People from all over the country are coming to this show,” said Brown. “One of the draws is we have a very strong lineup.”

Summer Music Games is hosted by Fairfield High School Marching Band, and the band will perform the National Anthem at the start of the event. After the performance, the student musicians will have the opportunity to watch the show or volunteer at the event.

More than 5,000 attendees are expected at the event, including about 1,200 performers. More than 150 volunteers help to run the event, including students, parents and community members.

How to go

What: Summer Music Games in Cincinnati, Drum Corps International competition

When: Tuesday, July 2, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium at Mason High School, 6100 S. Mason Montgomery Road in Mason

Admission: Advanced ticket prices are $43, $33, $28, $18 and are available online at drumcorpsshow.com or by calling 888-547- 6478. Gate ticket prices are $45, $35, $30 and $20 and will be available at the stadium starting at 3 p.m. on Tues., July 2.

More information: Visit drumcorpsshow.com.The Summer Music Games in Cincinnati is hosted by the Fairfield High School Marching Band. This is a rain or shine event.