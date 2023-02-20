X
Suicide prevention training teaches warning signs, how to intervene

Butler County Veteran Service Commission will conduct a suicide prevention training for Adults at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 315 High St.

Hosted by Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Lisa Liston, who is the suicide prevention coordinator, the program allow participants to learn the warning signs of suicidal thinking, what to say and how to intervene.

It is free to the public and open to participant willing to learn. They will also have resources on hand for mental health and crisis support literature.

Pre-register by visiting BCVets.org, but no one will be turned away. There is plans to do a training session in the evening later this year for those may have to work during the day.

For more information, call 513-861-3100, ext. 206900 or email lisa.liston@va.gov.

