Suicide Prevention Coalition has first Member Appreciation Celebration

The Envision Partnerships’ Butler County Suicide Prevention Coalition held its first Member Appreciation Celebration on May 9 at 2935 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the celebration was specifically to honor those who have dedicated significant time toward combatting suicide and stigma in Butler County.
Awards included:
• Member of the Year: For unwavering dedication to suicide prevention in Butler County – Jessie Schoff, and
• Community Partner Award: For significantly impacting Butler County through dedicated efforts to prevent suicide and promote well-being within the community – Butler County Veterans Service Commission
Impact Awards included:
- For making a significant impact to LGBTQ+ suicide prevention – Michelle Minette
- For making a significant impact to launching Butler County’s Local Outreach Suicide Survivors/Drug Overdose Survivor Support Team (LOSS/DOSS) – Carissa Piper
- For making a significant impact to improving mental health in the African American community – Pastor Trevor K. Phillips
- For making a significant contribution to Lethal Means Safety efforts – James Woods
- For making a significant impact to Older Adults Suicide Prevention – Joyce Kachelries, Michelle Morand, and Kelley Eversole
