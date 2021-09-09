Suicide Awareness Month: Events happening in Butler County, including a flag-draped coffin in Hamilton

The event is free, but organizers ask that people register in advance at www.envisionpartnerships.org using the Walk to Remember button on the homepage so they know how many might attend. People who register will be guaranteed to receive a T-shirt in their size and will be registered for a raffle for a self-care basket.

Participants will tie yellow ribbons to a fence facing the roadway, spelling out the word HOPE for passing motorists.

Silent Watch

For the first time in Butler County, veterans and other volunteers will stand a “Silent Watch” over a flag-draped empty coffin for 17 hours on Sept. 22, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at midnight the next day, to represent the 17 veterans a day in this country who die by suicide.

The coffin will stand in front of the Butler County Veterans Service Commission’s office at 315 High St., beneath an overhang.

“We lose 17 veterans to suicide every day,” said Loren McKenzie with the veterans service commission, who said organizers are looking for two people, who do not need to be veterans, to accompany the coffin in 20-minute shifts. Volunteers can step forward using this website: https://bit.lvlSilentWatch2021.

At midnight Sept. 23, there will be a presentation of the flag, a 21-gun salute, and “Taps” will be played.

Discussions about Anxiety

In collaboration with the Fairfield City Schools, the Butler County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a two-part discussion for parents about stress and anxiety students are facing, particularly this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be called Step into Your Child’s Shoes.

The discussions will happen Oct. 6 and 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Freshman School. Speakers the first night will include Dr. Quinton Moss and Amitoj Kaur, a student at Miami University, who will speak from the student perspective about emotional wellness and how parents can help their children and teens navigate these difficult times, with the pandemic and other factors. The second night will build upon the first evening’s discussions.

Food will be served at both events and everyone who attends the events both nights will receive a $50 gift certificate for Famous Footwear that can be used to buy shoes for children.

“This year is a very different year than any other year” for students, Smith said, given that many students worked remotely last school year, and with the delta variant, uncertainty about health still remains, including in many people’s homes.

Free concert

On Oct. 2, a free community-wide suicide prevention event called Christian’s Corn Stand Jam will happen at RiversEdge amphitheater in Hamilton’s Marcum Park from noon to 11 p.m.

There will be five bands, food trucks, drinks and activities for kids. Bands will include North 2nd Crew, Miss Jacque, the Inturns, Bunch James & the All Night Drivers, and Frech & Co. Proceeds will go to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation and also will be used for scholarships to local sports programs.