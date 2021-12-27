Students with disabilities create mural on Talawanda High School wall

“As an artist myself, I am passionate about art and people making a living in art,” Smith said. “I see a lot of potential in this class.”

He said part of their mission is not only to help people create art, but then sell it, creating a living on their artistry. George echoed that thought.

“They just did not know this could be their job,” she said.

Smith introduced Sarah Roche, a district elementary teacher, who is serves on the board of directors for Inspiration Studios as vice president.

“Sarah was instrumental in making this happen,” he said and then introducing Betsy Hope from the community foundation, said, “This would not have been possible without the grant from the community foundation.”

Hope then said she was happy to be there, explaining, “We do make a lot of grants to the community, but we do not always get to see the results.”

Smith said the mural was designed of geometric shapes painted on the wall with strips of painted glass formed into squares and placed on the wall in the arrangement of stars forming the constellation Orion. The strips of glass are painted in muted tones of the red, white and blue, the school’s colors.

George explained the process, saying the strips of glass were painted by the students and then mounted on their frames. After that, they had to be cut to form squares.

“You don’t know what goes into the glass until you do it,” she said, going on to explain painting the base onto the wall. “They did the chalk lines and the taping. The students did the painting and it took two or three coats of paint.”

Students in the Class 23 program have been working at several local businesses but they will soon be taking what they have learned and starting a business of their own, although in the school.

“They will be opening a coffee shop at school in the new year. We got a grant two years ago, but it got delayed by COVID. We’re putting in orders now. The teacher’s lunchroom will have space. They can come in and get coffee,” George said. She would also like for them to be able to open a Spirit Shop in the school, as well.

She said she hopes the students can create a mural for the coffee shop location and Smith was excited about that possibility, noting Badin High School has a similar program and those students opened a school shop, as well.

Job locations this past semester have included The Oxford Doughnut Shoppe; TOPSS, the food pantry; Gillman’s; the city of Oxford; and Hanover Reserve until it was closed by fire. She is happy to be able to have Miami University as an employer in her program starting during the coming semester.

“I went to businesses and said you got to let us in,” she said.

George has been a teacher for 20 years and came into the Talawanda School District 18 years ago. She taught at the middle school until getting this assignment. It was a change she welcomed and was excited about.

“Four years ago, they began talking about this and I said I want that job,” she said. “Five of the six boys I had in middle school. It’s great to know their abilities.”

The students and some of the artists who worked with them, as well as Smith and Kim Neal Davis, director of development and marketing for InsideOut Studios, all gathered with the program’s students for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new mural. Each of the students made a cut to the ribbon in celebration.

“I hope this creates a partnership with Talawanda,” Smith said.