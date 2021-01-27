Street paving blitz coming this spring in Middletown, with help of new tax money

Tadych said two companies submitted responses to the request for information. He said a request for proposals will be sent out in the coming weeks.

“We’re really excited about this project,” he said.

The city maintains more than 621 lane miles of roadway, and 59% are rated as being in excellent, good or fair condition, according the latest Pavement Condition Index last done in 2017. The remaining 41% are rated as being in poor, very poor or failed conditions, according to Tadych.

The cost to repave all city streets is about $160 million. He said the cost per lane mile to pave streets is between $125,000 and $250,000, depending on the street’s condition.

City officials said the criteria for paving streets include the pavement condition, traffic volume, safety concerns, current maintenance costs, utility considerations and complaints.

Middletown City Council approved spending more than $3.95 million in the 2021 general fund budget, Ohio Public Works Commission and other city funds to pave nearly 20 streets and roads in 2021. That comes on top of the amount generated by the tax increase.

Last month, council also approved the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 2021 Urban Paving Program which will pave Ohio 73 from Germantown Road to the northeast city limits. The estimated cost of the project is $2.56 million with ODOT funding $1.7 million and the city funding $860,000.