Storm in Hamilton on Tuesday was not a tornado, NWS says

There isn’t an exact measurement of how fast the winds were, but Campbell said they likely exceeded 55 miles per hour.

“Once winds get above 55 mph they start causing damage like that,” he said.

Campbell said he couldn’t say how much rain occurred during the few-minute mid-afternoon storm that swept into the city, but throughout the course of Tuesday, the city received about 1.25 inches of rain.

Not as a direct result of the storm, Miami University Regionals campus on University Boulevard, as well as nearby residential streets, were without power following a car accident that occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

All power had been restored just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to the city’s electric customers, though anyone with power issues should call the city at 513-785-7550.

If there are any downed power lines from Tuesday’s storm, people are advised to not touch them nor anything they may come in contact with, especially anything metal, and call 911. Any downed power line should be treated as if it’s energized.

Combined Shape Caption Campbell Ave. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Campbell Ave. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined Shape Caption Trees down on Buckeye Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Trees down on Buckeye Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined Shape Caption Campbell Ave. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Campbell Ave. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined Shape Caption Trees and power lines were down at Liberty Avenue and North 'F' Street in Hamilton after a storm around 3 p.m. Tues., May 3, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Trees and power lines were down at Liberty Avenue and North 'F' Street in Hamilton after a storm around 3 p.m. Tues., May 3, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined Shape Caption Officials work to restore power lines downed around the City of Hamilton after a storm on Tues., May 3, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Officials work to restore power lines downed around the City of Hamilton after a storm on Tues., May 3, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

.