State Route 130 to close for culvert replacement project next week

News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

On Monday, July 12, state Route 130, Old Oxford Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement project. The closure will last until July 16 or until the project is finished, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Crews will replace a deteriorated pipe just east of Darrtown Road. The road will be closed at 7 a.m. on Monday and will remain closed until Friday.

While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 27, state Route 129 and state Route 177, a release from ODOT said.

