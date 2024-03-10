State funding bill earmarks funds for Butler Tech’s welding lab

The welding technology program offers students an opportunity to explore the industry with the latest technology.

“The project addresses the critical need for skilled welding professionals in response to projected demand and the aging workforce,” Huff said. “Butler Tech’s initiative is to expand capacity and prepare students for the welding workforce through career pathways that make them career-ready and college-prepared.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The school also helps students find co-ops and internships, which allows them to expand their skills and experience, and complement the coursework they learn. Over the next decade, there are 49,000 job openings expected annually for welders, cutters and other related jobs, according to the school. Today, job placement in the welding field is currently at 99%, Huff said, with salaries starting near $50,000.

Trade schools are being considered by more people looking for a career, and welding is one of the more popular ones, according to WeldersAdvice.com. The growth areas for welders are in the construction and manufacturing industries.

Sub. House Bill 2 is a one-time bipartisan funding bill overwhelmingly passed by the Ohio House last month. More than $5 million is earmarked in the legislation for Butler County projects, including $1 million for the redevelopment of former Shuler and Benninghofen Woolen Mill and more $225,000 for gym redevelopment projects at both of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton locations.

Butler Tech’s welding technology program combines college-like instruction with hands-on work preparing to prepare students for the technical occupations of the future. Graduates from the program are ready for entry-level positions as they will earn an American Welding Society (AWS) certification.

This expansion will increase the seats for students at various grade levels, and add a new welding lab to accommodate more students. In total, the expansion would increase the program’s capacity to admit 60 additional students. Currently, they have 100 juniors and seniors in the program.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Improvements are set to begin in the fall when they will begin taking 25 additional sophomores into the program and an increased number of juniors and seniors, though how many has yet to be determined, Huff said, as it’s based on current capacity and creative scheduling.

They are allowing sophomores as the tech school is adding a three-year welding program, along with three-year pathways in IT, engineering, precision machining, and aviation. This fall will be the first year for these specific programs for sophomore entry, Huff said.

The goal is to have the new welding expansion complete in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

Other changes include Infrastructure improvements for a safer training environment.

They will convert a current lab space into an additional welding lab, so the project would include everything from the equipment and machines to all the necessary safety requirements, such as a ventilation system and exhaust fans, adequate electrical upgrades, fire-safe tables, chairs and other amenities.

The Ohio Senate is expected to consider the legislation after the March 19 primary election.