St. Patrick’s Day in Hamilton: A shot in the arm for businesses continuing to recover

“St. Patrick’s Day last year really was what gave me a little bit of hope, because we did, not the best, but we did a decent business,” Cilley said. “We did enough that we really felt Hamilton’s arms around us.”

No brews with green dyes were served. Instead, Casual Pint was serving three Irish imports and four American craft beers in the Irish style.

“The last three weeks have actually been really strong,” Cilley said. “Of course, we’re starting to see Mother Nature cooperating with us a little more, and vaccinations. We’re starting to see a really nice, upward trend of people coming back, people feeling safer, more comfortable.”

Even though The Almond Sisters’ doors are open, “It’s bad. It’s bad” lately, said Stephanie Kyoto, manager of the bakery. “I get it. I understand. It’s because of covid. We don’t have any foot traffic down here.”

Few people are working in nearby government buildings and most employees of the nearby Startek call center also are away from the office, she noted, so far fewer people are walking past and stopping in.

“We’re just thankful to be able to put out what we can, and serve who we are able to serve,” she said.

Holidays tend to be better for business, she said, especially with special baked goods, like shamrock cookies, and festive beverages for each holiday.