St. Patrick’s Day in Hamilton: A shot in the arm for businesses continuing to recover

St. Patrick’s Day business was a hugely different experience throughout the area on Wednesday, coming at a time when small businesses continue to need boosts from customers..
“What a difference a year can make,” said Anne Marie Cilley, owner of The Casual Pint, a Hamilton craft beer bar and restaurant that had about 75 to 85 people eating and drinking indoors and outside at one point during lunchtime.
Doors opened at 10 a.m., with her mother’s Irish sodabread and beer served. Lunch started at noon, with the most popular dish being corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.
“Everybody’s masked, which is great. Nobody’s given us challenges with the masks,” said Cilley, who is Irish and says St. Pat’s is her favorite day of the year. “It’s such a nice feeling. I can’t describe it.”
Last year for the holiday, Casual Pint sold lots of Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area take-out beverages, and the kitchen was open for take-out orders only, particularly corned beef and cabbage.
“St. Patrick’s Day last year really was what gave me a little bit of hope, because we did, not the best, but we did a decent business,” Cilley said. “We did enough that we really felt Hamilton’s arms around us.”
No brews with green dyes were served. Instead, Casual Pint was serving three Irish imports and four American craft beers in the Irish style.
“The last three weeks have actually been really strong,” Cilley said. “Of course, we’re starting to see Mother Nature cooperating with us a little more, and vaccinations. We’re starting to see a really nice, upward trend of people coming back, people feeling safer, more comfortable.”
Even though The Almond Sisters’ doors are open, “It’s bad. It’s bad” lately, said Stephanie Kyoto, manager of the bakery. “I get it. I understand. It’s because of covid. We don’t have any foot traffic down here.”
Few people are working in nearby government buildings and most employees of the nearby Startek call center also are away from the office, she noted, so far fewer people are walking past and stopping in.
“We’re just thankful to be able to put out what we can, and serve who we are able to serve,” she said.
Holidays tend to be better for business, she said, especially with special baked goods, like shamrock cookies, and festive beverages for each holiday.