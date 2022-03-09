St. Patrick’s Day 2022 events grow as COVID-19 restrictions lessen

In Hamilton, The Avenue at 4041 Pleasant Ave. will open at 8 a.m. with green beer and breakfast. DJ Nikki and DJ Timmy will host the entertainment at 1 and 6 p.m. respectively. Basketball will be on the TV screens.

In Liberty Twp., The Liberty Inn at 7163 Princeton Road plans to get things started at noon and will have karaoke and music beginning at 7 p.m.

FigLeaf Brewing at 3387 Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown will open at 9 a.m. and stay open through midnight on the holiday. There will be breakfast pizza and Irish breakfast shots as well as green beer and live music throughout the day. Cincy Brews Bus will have a shuttle running between FigLeaf, March First and Woodburn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will stop at each venue for 15 minutes, FigLeaf said on Facebook.

In Warren County, The Monkey Bar & Grille at 7837 Old 3C Highway in Maineville will open at 9 a.m. to serve green beer and breakfast. Throughout the day it will offer pizza, select appetizers and wings. The live-entertainment lineup includes David Mullikin in the morning, Thom Stephenson in the afternoon and Strange Love in the evening.

For those who don’t want to spend St. Patrick’s Day in a bar, a store called We Love It Too on Main Street in Hamilton has a charcuterie class in the evening March 17 that includes Irish cheese, brie, blues and cheddar from Ireland. The class includes the board and all materials. It costs $65 and people must register in advance.

Pinot’s Palette on St. Patrick’s Day will host a Shamrock Gnome paint session from 7 to 9 p.m. Pinot’s Pallette is located at 7334 Tylers Corner Drive Suite 800 in West Chester Twp. This event requires advance registration.

Does your venue have plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Send information to amy. burzynski@coxinc.com.