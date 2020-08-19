Springfield woman indicted after allegedly instructing child how to fight a 5-year-old

A Springfield woman has been indicted after allegedly instructing a child on how to beat up another child.
Cheyanne Hinojosa, 20, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on two charges of endangering children and abduction. As of Wednesday afternoon, she was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Hinojosa’s case began on July 25 after officers were dispatched to Dayton Children’s Hospital to meet with a five-year-old victim’s mothers who said a juvenile suspect assaulted her child at a home in Springfield.
“(The mother) then showed patrol officers a copy of a Ring surveillance system video that was sent to her family that shows a portion of the assault that occurred,” the affidavit said. “The child victim was found to have several injuries that were caused from this assault including but not limited to abrasions and redness to the back and buttocks area.”
A detective then conducted a phone interview on July 30 with Hinojosa who said the juvenile suspect was the one that caused the injuries to the child victim as she watched through her Ring surveillance system.
“Hinojosa ‘downplayed’ her role in instructing (the juvenile suspect) to commit several acts that she did by saying she didn’t watch the entire time despite her instructing throughout the video,” the affidavit said.
The detective then reviewed the surveillance video that showed the juvenile suspect beating the child with her hands and a shoe.
“While this beating is taking place, (the juvenile suspect) is purposely doing it in front of the Ring camera system to show and receive instruction from the observer, Hinojosa,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Hinojosa went to the police station on Aug. 5 for an interview where she said she would discuss what happened but later requested a lawyer while she was re-watching the video.
Hinojosa’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.
Others indicted include:
Phillip Riggle, 48, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Darrell Sickels, 33: breaking and entering.
Anthony Chapman, 36, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Robert Hollabaugh, 32: having weapons under disability.
Teeak Moore, 43: burglary.
Victor Banta, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools.
Jereal Wells, 36: domestic violence, abduction.
Brandon Wilson, 24, of Springfield: felonious assault.
John Greathouse Jr., 36, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of criminal tools.