Springfield woman indicted after allegedly instructing child how to fight a 5-year-old

“Hinojosa ‘downplayed’ her role in instructing (the juvenile suspect) to commit several acts that she did by saying she didn’t watch the entire time despite her instructing throughout the video,” the affidavit said.

The detective then reviewed the surveillance video that showed the juvenile suspect beating the child with her hands and a shoe.

“While this beating is taking place, (the juvenile suspect) is purposely doing it in front of the Ring camera system to show and receive instruction from the observer, Hinojosa,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Hinojosa went to the police station on Aug. 5 for an interview where she said she would discuss what happened but later requested a lawyer while she was re-watching the video.

Hinojosa’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.

Others indicted include:

Phillip Riggle, 48, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Darrell Sickels, 33: breaking and entering.

Anthony Chapman, 36, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Robert Hollabaugh, 32: having weapons under disability.

Teeak Moore, 43: burglary.

Victor Banta, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools.

Jereal Wells, 36: domestic violence, abduction.

Brandon Wilson, 24, of Springfield: felonious assault.

John Greathouse Jr., 36, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of criminal tools.