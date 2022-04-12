Springboro woman faces felony charges for alleged assaults on school, jail officers

Bianca Coleman, 33, was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on two counts of assault and obstruction of official business, all felonies, and domestic violence and endangering children, both misdemeanors, for incidents on March 9 in Springboro and March 19 at the county jail in Lebanon, according to the indictment and prosecutors.

Coleman is accused of assaulting a school officer after an argument with administrators over allowing her inside the school when she arrived on March 9, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.