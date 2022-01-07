‘Spelling Bee’ and other acts take local, regional stages this month

Evanescence + Halestorm

Rescheduled from Dec. 12, this double bill features Evanescence, one of the most iconic hard rock bands of the 2000s, and Halestorm, who came on strong late in that decade just when everyone thought hard rock was dead. See them (for real this time) at the Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$378. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

Ellis Paul

The music of this critically acclaimed folk musician has appeared in several films, including “Shallow Hal,” “Me, Myself & Irene,” “Hall Pass,” and others. See him at the Redmoor, 3197 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, on Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.ellispaul.com.

Jared Freid

This New York-based comic has performed on “The Today Show,” Tru TV, MTV, and “Jimmy Fallon.” See him locally at Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Township, on Jan. 14-15. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Falling in Reverse

This popular hard rock band has released four albums. Their 2019 single, “Popular Monster,” has seen heavy radio airplay. Wage War, Jeris Johnson, and Dayton’s own Hawthorne Heights will open. See them at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 15 at 6:50 p.m. Tickets are $39-$70. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.bradymusiccenter.com.

Vince Neil

Motley Crue formally retired, but their lead singer, Vince Neil, is still hitting the road. If you have a hankering for hearing all the old Crue hits live, see him at the Lawrenceburg Events Center, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$69. For more information, visit www.thelawrenceburgeventcenter.com.

Oliver Wood (of the Wood Brothers)

The Wood Brothers are a critically acclaimed sibling duo that plays a mixture of folk, gospel, blues, and jazz music. Oliver Wood is the principal songwriter of the group and will be performing with a few guests at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Gimme Gimme Disco – Dance Party Inspired by Abba

This DJ group plays the hits not only of ABBA, but of the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and others. Disco attire is encouraged. Check it out at Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 513-872-8801 or visit www.bogarts.com.

Elvis Tribute Spectacular

This annual Elvis show features the best Elvis impersonators in the world performing every Elvis era, from the early rockabilly years through the military period, the “68 Comeback,” and finally, the Las Vegas concert years. See it at the Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19-$59.50. For more information, call 513-621-2787 or visit www.cincinnatiarts.org.