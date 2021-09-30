Southwest Ohio middle school teacher arrested on 3 felony charges

Alan Greeb, a teacher at Delhi Middle School, was arrested for possessing child pornography on Wednesday.
Police say the arrest was made during the school day. Greeb, a band and orchestra teacher, walked out of Delhi Middle School in handcuffs on three felony charges without incident.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office charged Greeb with two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of pandering obscenity with a minor.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said members of the Regional Electronic & Computer Investigations Section initiated an investigation involving the online internet activities of Greeb after receiving multiple tips through their partnership with the nationwide task force, Internet Crimes Against Children.
Court documents allege Greeb had a picture and a video of a naked 10-year-old girl and a naked eight-year-old girl, both involved in sexual activities. The evidence was received from social media company Kik according to those documents.
The school district indicated they are cooperating with Delhi Township police. Greeb has been placed on administrative leave, according to a letter to families from Oak Hills Superintendent Jeff Brandt. The district says he’s worked there for six years.
According to Brandt, there is no indication that any of the alleged incidents occurred on school grounds or that any Oak Hills students were involved.
In his letter to families, Brandt addressed student safety, saying, “as always, we will take every action to keep our students and staff safe and secure, and will continue to communicate with families on security issues or concerns.”
Greeb is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in court Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at 513-946-8338.