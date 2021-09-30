Southwest Ohio middle school teacher arrested on 3 felony charges

The school district indicated they are cooperating with Delhi Township police. Greeb has been placed on administrative leave, according to a letter to families from Oak Hills Superintendent Jeff Brandt. The district says he’s worked there for six years.

According to Brandt, there is no indication that any of the alleged incidents occurred on school grounds or that any Oak Hills students were involved.

In his letter to families, Brandt addressed student safety, saying, “as always, we will take every action to keep our students and staff safe and secure, and will continue to communicate with families on security issues or concerns.”

Greeb is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in court Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at 513-946-8338.