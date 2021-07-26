Southwest Ohio mayor indicted on more than a dozen corruption charges

An Auglaize County grand jury indicted Stinebaugh on eight counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, eight counts of conflict of interest and one count of theft in office, according to court records.

He is accused of entering into contracts with family members and a business partner while serving as mayor, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Stinebaugh is also accused of having the city pay for a sewer line on a property being developed by his private company.