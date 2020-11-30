Southwest Ohio man sentenced for nearly hitting officer, fireworks spectators in July

Spectators were inside a barricaded section of the roadway on North Alex Road in West Carrollton July 4, 2019, to see Moraine’s Star Spangled Boom fireworks show launched nearby Wax Park.

A West Carrollton police officer was directing traffic when he said Brian Lamar Wilson Jr. was driving too fast and tried to get him to stop. Instead, Wilson accelerated his truck and then ran over a traffic barrier and a metal road closed sign with cones to continue on the closed portion of North Alex Road, according to court documents.