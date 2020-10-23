Southwest Ohio college student dies from coronavirus complications

Michael Lang, 18, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, died Thursday after a lengthy hospitalization connected to the coronavirus. The LaGrange, Illinois, native returned home on Sept. 13 for remote learning, the university said.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, professors and our campus community,” Campus ministers, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are always available for you and for those you know who may be deeply affected by this loss. Find those resources at Flyer Families under Student Resources.