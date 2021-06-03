journal-news logo
X

Southbound I-75 to be closed for hours in Hamilton County after fatal semi crash

An overturned semi closed southbound Interstate 75 on June 3, 2021. Dwayne Slavey / WCPO-TV
An overturned semi closed southbound Interstate 75 on June 3, 2021. Dwayne Slavey / WCPO-TV

News | 23 minutes ago
By WCPO-TV

CINCINNATI — Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed near the Norwood Lateral until sometime Thursday afternoon following a fatal semi crash, according to Cincinnati Police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., police responded for a tractor-trailer on its side blocking all lanes near the interstate on-ramp.

Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed the driver of the semi died Thursday morning, and his identity has not been released.

Southbound I-75 will be closed until the non-hazmat cargo can be unloaded and the tractor trailer can be removed from the highway.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top