Sources: Federal agents arrest Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld

CINCINNATI — Federal agents arrested Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld in on Thursday, according to two independent sources, WCPO-TV reports.
U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers will announce the charges in a public corruption case at 11 a.m. at the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Cincinnati.
The announcement comes nine days after agents arrested Cincinnati City Council Member Jeff Pastor on federal bribery charges.
Pastor is accused of taking $55,000 in bribes over the course of about a year in exchange for votes related to development projects in the city. His attorney, Ben Dusing, said Pastor is not sure whether he’ll resign.
Pastor’s arrest is the second time a sitting Cincinnati City Council Member has been arrested this year.
Federal officials arrested former Cincinnati City Council Member Tamaya Dennard in February. She pleaded guilty in June to honest services wire fraud for taking $15,000 in exchange for votes on council.