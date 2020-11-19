X

Sources: Federal agents arrest Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld

Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Courtney Hergesheimer

Credit: Courtney Hergesheimer

News | 22 minutes ago
By Abby Dawn, WCPO-TV

CINCINNATI — Federal agents arrested Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld in on Thursday, according to two independent sources, WCPO-TV reports.

U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers will announce the charges in a public corruption case at 11 a.m. at the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Cincinnati.

ExploreSchool staff carrying guns won’t face major training requirements, bill says

The announcement comes nine days after agents arrested Cincinnati City Council Member Jeff Pastor on federal bribery charges.

Pastor is accused of taking $55,000 in bribes over the course of about a year in exchange for votes related to development projects in the city. His attorney, Ben Dusing, said Pastor is not sure whether he’ll resign.

Pastor’s arrest is the second time a sitting Cincinnati City Council Member has been arrested this year.

Federal officials arrested former Cincinnati City Council Member Tamaya Dennard in February. She pleaded guilty in June to honest services wire fraud for taking $15,000 in exchange for votes on council.

ExploreAs Ohio curfew begins tonight, local law enforcement says don’t call 911 for violators

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.