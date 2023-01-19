Sorg Opera House’s lineup includes country singer Lorrie Morgan, James Taylor tribute and more

Sorg’s line-up of shows will continue to bring well-known artists to the stage, along with live theater and music productions.

“‘We’ve brought in over 17,000 guests to downtown Middletown in 2022. That means a lot of seats are being filled in restaurants, bars, and taverns, and people are seeing what we have to offer in Middletown.” Mulligan said.

MORE SHOWS COMING UP

Other upcoming shows will include the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra at 3 p.m. this Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will present the iconic works of Felix Mendelssohn.

The group will perform three of his most famous works, including “Hebrides Overture,” which is also called “Fingal’s Cave Overture.”

Next, performing in a return engagement with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will be Soloist Cristian Fatu, who will play the timeless Violin Concerto in e minor Op. 46. Lastly, the BPO will close out the concert with Symphony No. 4 “The Italian.”

Tickets are $25 for adults; Butler Philharmonic Membership - $21; students ages six to 17 are $16; and children ages 5 and under are free. Cocktail hour tickets will include two drink tickets plus a concert ticket for $40.

Also, on March 10, Sweet Baby James — America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute Artist Bill Griese will be in concert at the Sorg at 8 p.m. Reserved tickets are $20 in advance; advance premium seating is $25 and tickets for super premium seating are $30 in advance. Audiences will hear hits such as “Fire & Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Shower the People” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” and many more.

GET TICKETS

Tickets for all of the shows may be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main Street in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest details.