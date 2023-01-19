Sorg Opera House’s lineup includes country singer Lorrie Morgan, James Taylor tribute and more

Songstress Lorrie Morgan is set to perform at Sorg Opera House in February. The country star is one of several big names to play at Middletown’s historic venue.
“The Sorg has positioned itself as a multi-genre performance venue, attracting regional and national acts, ranging from country to classical and everything in between,” said Larry Mulligan, an executive board member for the Sorg Revitalization Group. “In the next few weeks, we have performances by the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra followed by country music icon Lorrie Morgan with special guest Morgan Cheyenne. The Sorg is for everyone in the community, and we work hard to reflect that within our programming.”
Lorrie Morgan will be in concert with special guest Morgan Cheyenne at the Sorg at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 The cost of advance, reserved seats are $35; tickets for premium seating are $45 and the cost of super premium tickets are $55 in advance. The performance is made possible in part by generous grants from the Middletown Community Foundation and First Financial Bank.
“We’s done a lot of work in the theater, and we are trying to focus on the commercial building, and bringing in larger programming like Lorrie Morgan and Rhonda Vincent, and other national acts,” Mulligan said.
Morgan has achieved 40 Billboard-charting singles, including three number one songs “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” along with 11 additional Top 10 hits. She has sold more than eight million albums and has been honored with four “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards, to name a few.
Sorg’s line-up of shows will continue to bring well-known artists to the stage, along with live theater and music productions.
“‘We’ve brought in over 17,000 guests to downtown Middletown in 2022. That means a lot of seats are being filled in restaurants, bars, and taverns, and people are seeing what we have to offer in Middletown.” Mulligan said.
MORE SHOWS COMING UP
Other upcoming shows will include the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra at 3 p.m. this Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will present the iconic works of Felix Mendelssohn.
The group will perform three of his most famous works, including “Hebrides Overture,” which is also called “Fingal’s Cave Overture.”
Next, performing in a return engagement with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will be Soloist Cristian Fatu, who will play the timeless Violin Concerto in e minor Op. 46. Lastly, the BPO will close out the concert with Symphony No. 4 “The Italian.”
Tickets are $25 for adults; Butler Philharmonic Membership - $21; students ages six to 17 are $16; and children ages 5 and under are free. Cocktail hour tickets will include two drink tickets plus a concert ticket for $40.
Also, on March 10, Sweet Baby James — America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute Artist Bill Griese will be in concert at the Sorg at 8 p.m. Reserved tickets are $20 in advance; advance premium seating is $25 and tickets for super premium seating are $30 in advance. Audiences will hear hits such as “Fire & Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Shower the People” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” and many more.
GET TICKETS
Tickets for all of the shows may be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main Street in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest details.
