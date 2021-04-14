Some property owners upset about legislation Hamilton City Council may approve tonight

“The fire chief really runs point on it,” Hufford said. “He could file an exemption” from the annual fees, which would start at $200 the first year, and double each year through the fifth: $200 for year one; $400 year two; $800 year three; $1,600 year four; and $3,200 year five and after, unless the fire chief grants an exemption.

The idea behind the registration of empty houses, like vacant commercial spaces, is so fire crews know which buildings are empty, and may be broken into by vandals or others, possibly creating a fire risk.

New Miami recently had one such death on North B Street, where a man was living in a vacant house filled with lawn mowers and motorcycles. The house lacked electricity, but the man, who had permission to live there, apparently was using power through an electric cord from a nearby property, a New Miami fire official told this media outlet.

City staff “did a big presentation — I think it was pre-COVID — because it was in person, at the Butler County REIA meeting,” Hufford said. “They were out there a couple hours talking about the commercial and industrial vacant-property registration, which was a big step for us at the time.”

That meeting, Hufford conceded, was about vacant business properties, such as warehouses and office spaces whose owners would have to register, also with city fees as a way to spur owners to work harder to fill their commercial properties or sell them to others who would.

The legislation was discussed during a Sept. 26, 2020 Ordinance Review Commission meeting and received a first of two readings.

“The residential one is an amendment to that ordinance,” Hufford said. The city sent information to Karen Wessel of the organization on Nov. 3 “and asked for feedback.”

“Karen indicated that she would forward to the BCREIA members and ask for feedback on questions,” wrote in an email responding to a claim that property owners weren’t given an opportunity to provide feedback.

“We have not heard anything from her since that time.,” Hufford added.

Fire Chief Mark Mercer in a memo to council wrote that the city of 62,000 people “has approximately 1,500 abandoned or vacant residential buildings.”

“During the first year, registration fees will help to offset some of the General Fund costs of providing additional services to these properties,” Mercer’s memo added.

“I think this ordinance is not going to impact the investor as hard as it’s going to impact (adult) kids (of dying or deceased parents) — siblings who are trying to take care of Mom and Dad,” Vincent said. “I think they’re the ones that are going to be hurt the most. Yes, I don’t like it, but I think that’s the important thing.”

“Would they have passed some sort of change to restaurant inspections without talking to Richards Pizza or McDonalds?”

Vincent found it doubtful that they would have: “I think that’s the big answer.”