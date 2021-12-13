Wednesday is the recommended USPS ‘send-by’ date for holiday packages

Esther Price Candies each year ships its Dayton-made goods all over the U.S. for holiday orders and is encouraging customers to place their holiday orders as soon as possible because of shipping delays, labor shortages and supply chain concerns.

However, this year they are unable to hold orders to ship for future dates, and are shipping out when the order is processed.

“This is to ensure items are available and your order is fulfilled,” the company said.

The U.S. Postal Service in October started slowing some mail deliveries as part of a larger plan to cut costs. There are also temporary price increases in effect until Dec. 25.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that UPS faces a big test in the coming weeks as it prepares for the busy holiday shipping season that will further challenge the global supply chain and shipping infrastructure.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé had said she expects demand will outpace capacity, and that UPS will limit how much holiday package volume it handles to “control chaos costs” when necessary after enforcing limits last year.

FedEx is also anticipating a high volume shipping season and has said it is adding some surcharges for peak season, similar to UPS.

The major carriers have all released their holiday calendars, which includes the following:

United States Postal Service

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25, for the contiguous 48 states:

Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 18: Priority Mail® Service

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service

UPS

Their recommended last days to ship for a Dec. 24 delivery for domestic packages:

Check ups.com/ctc for details on UPS Ground shipping

Dec. 21: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air services

FedEx

Last day to ship for Dec. 25