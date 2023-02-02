Some hoping to lace up roller skates in Over-The-Rhine recreation center rink

The community input is coming from groups like Skate Downtown Cincy and the Cincinnati Rollergirls.

Lauren Bishop, the principal owner of the Rollergirls, said the team has watched several rinks close in Greater Cincinnati since the team’s founding in 2006.

“We’ve practiced at just about every skating rink in town before they closed,” she said.

Bishop said if a rink is part of redevelopment plans and is big enough for a regulated roller derby track, the new facility would have a source of regular income from the team renting out space to practice.

“We understand that first and foremost the Over-the-Rhine community center has to serve the needs of the neighborhood, but we think there is a much larger market that could help sustain a rink,” Bishop said.

There will be more opportunities for public input on this project in the next couple of months. 3CDC said it plans to start construction in late 2023 or early 2024.

MORE INFORMATION

You can find more information about the project online at https://www.3cdc.org/project/findlay-community-and-recreation-center.