Sold-out West Chester concert will feature country star Jo Dee Messina

She has charted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs. Messina has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and song streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and millions of views on YouTube.

Messina has been honored by the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, and the Grammy Awards, among others. She was the first female country artist to receive three multiple-week number-one songs from the same album. She has been recognized as a multi-platinum selling artist by the RIAA.

Other national artists who have played at Lori’s Roadhouse include legends like John Michael Montgomery to new, up-and-coming artists such as Jessie James Decker and Easton Corbin.

Also, coming up at Lori’s Roadhouse this weekend will be the Q102 Halloween Hoe-Down on Saturday and Stagger Lee’s Anniversary Bash featuring Stagger Lee with special guests Amy Sailor and Kevin McCoy on Sunday.

The 24,000-square-foot establishment opened last October, and it attracts guests and concert attendees from all over the Tri-state.

“Lori’s Roadhouse is more than a concert venue and definitely more than a bar. It’s a place that’s going to have great backyard food. You know, some of the great food that everybody enjoyed growing up. Whether it’s a good burger, or a Patty Melt, we have it. We just brought on a new culinary director to join our team, Robert Grace, out of Nashville. He’s phenomenal,” said Wogenstahl.

We’re a place you can watch a concert, you can come here for dinner, and we’re also going to be a great destination, he said.

“We want to be the place where Butler County goes for entertainment,” Wogenstahl said.

Grace grew up in Tennessee and he has worked at several outstanding hospitality establishments in the state as an executive chef. He started with Lori’s Roadhouse early in September. A recently introduced new menu showcases some of the items Chef Grace has brought to LRH.

“Bringing Robert on as our culinary director is very exciting for us, because of what he’s brought to the table with his, not only expert chef skills, but his love of hospitality and food,” Wogenstahl said.

Lori’s Roadhouse features live music every weekend, on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue also brings in a lot of nationally recognized artists, like Messina and others, for concerts. Happy Hour with food and drink specials is available Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We’ve had some really great concerts at the venue, and we’ve been fortunate to be able to host some great events from charity events to sports watching events, such as when the Bengals went to the Playoff’s and then the Super Bowl. The community has really embraced having a venue where they can get out and have a good time with family and friends and celebrate a magnitude of different occasions,” Wogenstahl said.

Lori’s Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B in West Chester Twp. For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts, or to purchase tickets, go to Go to lrhlive.com.