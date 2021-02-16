Snowfall records: Butler County residents share memories of 1998 storm

“I dislocated my left hip during that storm. Singing rock band. First hospital wouldn’t touch me so I had to wait several hours until another transport was available.” - Verna Joy Heaney

“I lived in a townhouse on Southgate Blvd in Fairfield and our back patio had privacy fencing around it. With the snow fall and wind, we could walk out and stand on the snow at the same height as the fencing.” - Jessica Vockell

“I remember having to drive home from work that day. It was awful!” - Kim Slack Heim

“My oldest daughter who is 23 now didn’t get to have her 1st birthday.” - Shannon Rae

“I was being discharged from hospital after having my son.” - Marissa Taylor-Dance

“My daughter was born that day!” - Jami Schanie