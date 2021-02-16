Snowfall records: Butler County residents share memories of 1998 storm

The Journal-News recently asked readers to share their memories from the record snowfall of 11.8 inches that fell on Feb. 4, 1998.
Here are some of the comments we received:
“Remember this day well! My daughter was born at 6:30 am, on the way to the hospital, it was warm in the 70′s, then cold front came in with all the snow! Pediatrician couldn’t make it to the hospital! No visitors. And I didn’t have a winter coat to go home in a few days later!” - Peggy Mowry
“I worked for a grocery store and couldn’t get there as my car was parked on the street and the snowplow buried my car. There was a construction crew in the plaza where I worked and one of the workers drove a bulldozer to come get me so I could work. It was crazy!” - Kim Tutt White
“This is the day I learned that if you work for a towing company and can’t get to work they come pick you up.” - Rick Melke
“I dislocated my left hip during that storm. Singing rock band. First hospital wouldn’t touch me so I had to wait several hours until another transport was available.” - Verna Joy Heaney
“I lived in a townhouse on Southgate Blvd in Fairfield and our back patio had privacy fencing around it. With the snow fall and wind, we could walk out and stand on the snow at the same height as the fencing.” - Jessica Vockell
“I remember having to drive home from work that day. It was awful!” - Kim Slack Heim
“My oldest daughter who is 23 now didn’t get to have her 1st birthday.” - Shannon Rae
“I was being discharged from hospital after having my son.” - Marissa Taylor-Dance
“My daughter was born that day!” - Jami Schanie