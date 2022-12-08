Snack experiment: Fairfield schools create healthy pantry for student athletes

Business donors and individual donations are helping to keep the sport pantries stocked.

“We focused on providing protein-rich and carbohydrate-heavy snacks that are easy to eat on the go,” said Blankenship.

“Our athletic trainers and I have recently seen an uptick in student-athletes not meeting their nutritional needs for many reasons. After some planning, conversations with local nutritionists, several key donations and boosters support, we were proud to open a Student-Athlete Pantry to help meet these needs,” he said.

“And later this month, we’ll have an open session for our student-athletes and their families to hear from a local nutritionist.”

Fairfield High School Boys Head Basketball Coach DJ Wyrick praised the new nutritional program.

“The pantry has been a great resource for our student-athletes. It’s another step in a positive direction for our entire athletic department. We strive to put our athletes in positions to make them successful, and we are very thankful for the benefit that this will provide,” said Wyrick.

Fairfield senior Deshawne Crim plays basketball and appreciates the healthy alternatives being offered to him and his teammates.

“It’s a great thing to help us, given that a lot of our teammates and I don’t eat healthy and rely on junk food,” said Crim. “It’s been great to have it to keep us healthy and active.”