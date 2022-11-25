Fairfield HS science program lands private grant

In 2020, some of the high school’s science students banded together and won top honors in a national inventors’ contest bringing home the $100,000 prize in the national Samsung Solve for Tomorrow with the prize money being used to fund science labs and equipment at the school.

The latest private grant funds are still being discussed by the high school science program leaders, said Etter, as to how best to be used for students.

According to the company website, Northrop Grumman partners “with schools, organizations and institutions focused on engineering and technology-based experiences designed to excite, engage, and educate students from middle school through college and university.”

Like many companies, Northrop Grumman is also seeking to add to the future employee pipeline and officials there said “developing this interest in STEM also aligns with the company’s future need for talent.”

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools, said “we are grateful to Northrop Grumman for awarding this grant to the high school science department.”

“It is a resource that will help our teachers offer students additional learning and exploration in STEM. It will enhance the good work our teachers already do to provide meaningful classroom experiences for our high school students,” said Gentry-Fletcher.

She also praised Etter for both his teaching in the classroom and his efforts in working with and applying for grants through private industry contacts.

“We are fortunate to have teachers who go above and beyond to bring these opportunities to our students. This partnership with Northrop Grumman opens another door for our students to learn more about STEM careers.”