Small Business Saturday in Hamilton has impact on community - even America Express says so

Shoppers are “intentional,” and “they are here to shop and experience Hamilton,” he said.

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 is part of the season-long Holly Jolly Hamilton. Throughout the day, local businesses along High and Main Streets downtown, Westside, Millville, and beyond will have extended hours and run special deals, just in time for holiday shopping.

“We have a strong presence again this year for Small Business Saturday, and that is a mix of retail, restaurants, and bars,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing at the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

“We have several new businesses in town, so people can expect to find several new businesses open, along with the magical experience they’ve always had in Hamilton on Small Business Saturday,” she said.

Historically, the day has boosted sales, and it continues to attract new customers, for many of the small businesses. It draws more foot traffic, and people from surrounding communities make Hamilton a destination. More than 50 businesses will participate.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy.” Bates said. “I’ve never been anywhere where we come closer to that Hallmark experience than we do right here,” Bates said.

Here are some of the many deals throughout the city:

At Fleurish Home, 135 Main St., the first 25 shoppers to spend $50 or more will get a “swag bag” worth $50. Plus, there will be specials throughout the day.

Scripted Studio and Polished at 306 Main St. will give the first 100 customers a complimentary Scripted Studio and Polished air freshener.

Sara’s House, 254 High St., will have surprises and giveaways all day. Plus, there will be Expresso Martini tastings.

Shoppers can take a break from shopping at Alexander’s Market & Deli, 60 High St. Enjoy an adult hot chocolate, which is an extra creamy hot chocolate spiced with Kahlúa and Amaretto.

High Main Laserworks is offering a free collector’s ornament with a minimum purchase.

Small Business Saturday was originally launched by American Express in 2010 in response to the Great Recession. The Saturday after Thanksgiving will mark the 15th annual event, which is celebrated by small businesses nationwide.

The Chamber offers a retail map on its website for finding the small businesses in the city. It’s at hamilton-ohio.com/map/cat/retail.

MORE DETAILS

Community members can follow Hamilton’s Shop Small Saturday event page on Facebook for the latest updates. The “Explore Hamilton” app is also another way community members can connect with local, small businesses. Each of the businesses are listed on a map, and those who are looking to explore Hamilton can download the app before they visit. The app is free, and it can be downloaded from the App Store, or the Google Play store.