Small Business Saturday deals: What 47 businesses are offering in Hamilton

Almond Sisters Bakery on High Street in Hamilton has seen support from the community and other local businesses to help them out after one of their windows was broken out over the weekend. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
News | 19 minutes ago
By Aaron Epple, Contributing Writer

For the 11th straight year, the city of Hamilton will be holding its Small Business Saturday along High Street this week.

Small Business Saturday is a post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping extravaganza and is the biggest sales day of the year for small businesses in downtown Hamilton. In the year of COVID-19, “shopping small” is considered more important than ever, officials said.

Approximately 50 businesses will be participating, all with their own promotions, discounts and deals. Pedal Green Pedicabs will provide two-seater bicycle taxis to take people from Main Street to High Street, and there will be wrapping stations for gift-wrapping.

Patrons are being asked to wear masks, and there will be signage for social distancing.

Here’s a look at the participating businesses and what they plan to offer.

  • A&A Pretty Pets LLC: Book and receive $5 off
  • All8Up: Everyday specials
  • Basil 1791: Buy $100 gift card and get $20 free. Drink specials TBA
  • BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa: 10-25% off all products and tools
  • Big Buls Roadhouse: Vendor shopping event with 20 vendors and a free wine tasting
  • Chickpea Chicks: Seasonal hummus flavors along with seasonal offerings from Chubby Bunny Bakery
  • Chubby Bunny Bakery: Various specials
  • Fleurish Home: Several items will have special pricing. A gift with every purchase plus new decor and gift items
  • Fretboard Brewing & Public House: Double holiday bonus cards with the purchase of a gift card. Receive $20 for every $50 gift card purchase (in-store purchases only)
  • Front Room On 7th: Various specials
  • Future Great Comics: 20% off everything
  • Hamilton Hobbies: Letters to Santa
  • Hanover Winery: Happy Wine Hour 1-4 p.m. 10% off a case of wine.
  • Hip Boutique: Multiple winter sales
  • InsideOut Studio: Free gift with every purchase
  • JAG Sporting Goods: School spirit wear and city of Hamilton apparel sales
  • James Cox Saddlery: Free gift with purchase of $50 or more and free giveaways while they last. Bring in three canned goods, personal hygiene items or non-perishable items and receive $5 off purchase (one offer per purchase per day). The items will be donated to a local food pantry.
  • Lambikin’s Hideaway: 20% off a regular priced purchase
  • Made to Love: Details TBA
  • Main St Throw Shop: 10% off complete skateboards and disc golf bags
  • Main Street Vinyl: A drawing for a gift card and a Main Street vinyl gift basket. 10% off all used vinyl
  • Millville Restaurant: Breakfast all day, with soup and sandwich lunch specials
  • Monkey on Main: $8 coaster sets and $5 ornaments
  • Municipal Brew Works: 10% off all swag and $1 off all bomber bottles
  • Neal’s Famous BBQ: Smoke BBQ pork chops, fried apples and beef brisket
  • Pease Warehouse and Kitchen Showroom: End-of-year closeouts and kitchen design by appointment
  • Pet Wants Hamilton: Free gift with purchase while supplies last; Raw Bar: Buy five, get one free; Hound & Gatos Canned Dog Food: Buy two, get one free; Hound & Gatos Canned Cat Food: Buy two, get one free
  • Petals & Wicks: Buy three, get one free candle or body products; Holiday candle and gift sets to go
  • Pinball Garage: $5 in tokens with any $5 purchase
  • Renaissance Fine Art Supplies & Framing: 25% off all in-store art supplies.
  • Revive Salon: 25% off Aveda (curbside pickup available at 883-1212); Buy $100 in gift cards and receive a $20 gift voucher (not available for online sales)
  • Rustic Home: Buy one, get one free; 50% off select items.
  • Sara’s House: Random giveaways to customers throughout the day, and special discounts.
  • Scattering Joy Craft Boutique: Giveaway planned; 25% off on selected winter items; $2 off selected Christmas gnomes. Orders will be taken for memorial, personalized, and engraved Christmas ornaments
  • Scripted Studio: Free gift-wrapping services
  • Secretly Shabby: Free gift with $50 purchase
  • Smoochies Boba & Crepes: 10% off everything.
  • Soulshine Wellness on Main LLC: Free gift with every purchase
  • Strauss Gift Shop: TBA
  • Tano Bistro: Spend $100 on gift cards and receive a $25 bonus certificate, plus a Tano candle from Petals & Wicks.
  • The Almond Sisters Bakery: Spinning a wheel for a variety of specials all day to celebrate the five-year anniversary
  • The Casual Pint Hamilton: Re-opening limited Mug Club Mug sales at $50 per mug. Bundle a Mug Club Mug with a $25 gift card and receive a bonus $10 gift card, plus free wrapping of the bundle. The special will also be available on Black Friday
  • The Main Look: 10% off all retail
  • The Reptile Pit: 5% off any live animal purchase
  • True West: TBA
  • Unsung Salvage Design Co.: TBA
  • Wildfire Home & Gift: TBA

How to Go

What: Small Business Saturday

Where: High Street, downtown Hamilton

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

More Info: 513-844-1500 or www.hamilton-city.com

