Small Business Saturday deals: What 47 businesses are offering in Hamilton

Small Business Saturday is a post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping extravaganza and is the biggest sales day of the year for small businesses in downtown Hamilton. In the year of COVID-19, “shopping small” is considered more important than ever, officials said.

Approximately 50 businesses will be participating, all with their own promotions, discounts and deals. Pedal Green Pedicabs will provide two-seater bicycle taxis to take people from Main Street to High Street, and there will be wrapping stations for gift-wrapping.