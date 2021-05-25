Slushies business to open second Butler County location in Hamilton

The Frost Factory is now open at Liberty Center in Liberty Township offering boozy and non-alcoholic slushy options in a variety of sizes. Most flavors are made from scratch with fresh fruit and can be customized with alcohol of choice. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Frost Factory serves frozen slushies, with or without alcohol, all of the drinks using the company’s own recipes, with everything made in-house.

“We are a bar, but we wanted to be family-friendly, being at Liberty Center,” Gregory said, “because people people bring their kids. They can get them a drink and their kids a drink at the same time.”

“We make all of our stuff in-house, and we do use fresh fruit in the fruity ones,” Gregory said. “We use a higher-end syrup that has fruit in it as well, but we use half fruit too.”

“We come up with all these cool flavors, and we do that all on our own,” she said. There are 13 flavors at all times, and flavors rotate by the season, the next batch appearing June 1 for the summer lineup.

One popular drink was the Mermaid Mule, a blue drink with a mix of coconut, ginger and vodka.

Frost Factory sells a variety of drinks, with alcohol for the adults, non-alcohol for the kids, at Liberty Center. Jamie Gregory and Samantha Wendt, owners of Frost Factory, recently signed a lease to open their second location along Main Street in Hamilton. PROVIDED

“People tend to love the blue drinks,” she said. “We have a blue margarita now that’s called Beach Vibes, and people are obsessed with that one.”

The Hamilton store, expected to open around this time next year, will be the second location for Frost Factory, which opened in July and often has long lines out the door on weekends.

Business has been “great — even with Covid, we’ve done great,” Gregory said. “And we’re off to a great start for this year as well.”

City Manager Joshua Smith said he recently went to visit the Liberty location and the popular place had a line of more than 20 minutes long out the door.

Smith said he was pleased Hamilton will be their second location.

Lines should be shorter and move faster this summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease, Gregory said.

“Hopefully this is just the first of more growing, more locations,” Gregory said.

“I love to see what they’re doing with Hamilton, and the growth and the cool stuff that they’re bringing to the area,” she said. “I think we’re going to be a great addition to what they’re doing.”