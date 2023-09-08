Shooting, robbery in Fairfield under investigation

BreakingNews
Fairfield Police are investigating a shooting and armed robbery that happened Thursday night.

At about 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive, according to a press release.

A 19-year-old male was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway. The circumstances related to the male’s death are currently under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday by the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201 or Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 513-867-6005.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

