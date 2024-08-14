Sheriff’s detectives looking for missing Liberty Twp. man

The Butler County Sheriff’s office is investigating a missing person from Liberty Twp.
Scott Michael Schwarz, 60, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment complex on Black Street in Liberty Center. He was reported missing by a family member on Sunday.
Schwartz is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last know to be wearing a gray “CSI” t shirt and dark colored jeans.
Anyone with information can call Detective Green Detherage at (513)759-7349.
