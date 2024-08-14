BreakingNews
Sheriff’s detectives looking for missing Liberty Twp. man

Sheriff’s detectives looking for missing Liberty Twp. man

News
By
Updated 57 minutes ago
X

The Butler County Sheriff’s office is investigating a missing person from Liberty Twp.

Scott Michael Schwarz, 60, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment complex on Black Street in Liberty Center. He was reported missing by a family member on Sunday.

Schwartz is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last know to be wearing a gray “CSI” t shirt and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information can call Detective Green Detherage at (513)759-7349.

In Other News
1
Butler County tells proposed Forest Fair developer to tear down parking...
2
Woman ID’d who died in Tuesday’s motorcycle crash in Hamilton
3
16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 15-year-old boy placed on...
4
Longtime Hamilton businessman, Navy veteran dies: ‘impacted more lives...
5
Gateway into downtown Monroe to be improved

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top