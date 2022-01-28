Hamburger icon
Sheriff’s deputy pulls puppy from frozen pond in Butler County

This German shepherd puppy was rescued from a frozen pond by a Butler County Sheriff's Deputy. The puppy was reunited with his owner. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Rick McCrabb
21 minutes ago
He lassoed the German shepherd and pulled him to safety

A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy, trained with Emergency Response Services, rescued a puppy today from a frozen pond in Liberty Twp., according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy used a throw bag to lasso the dog, a German shepherd, and pull him to safety, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The puppy was chasing ducks on the pond and broke through the ice approximately eight feet from the edge, according to the press release. The puppy was immediately wrapped in an emergency blanket and reunited with its owner.

A puppy that was chasing ducks fell through the ice on this pond in Liberty Twp. The dog was rescued and reunited with his owner. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A puppy that was chasing ducks fell through the ice on this pond in Liberty Twp. The dog was rescued and reunited with his owner. SUBMITTED PHOTO

