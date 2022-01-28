Sheriff’s deputy pulls puppy from frozen pond in Butler County

A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy, trained with Emergency Response Services, rescued a puppy today from a frozen pond in Liberty Twp., according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy used a throw bag to lasso the dog, a German shepherd, and pull him to safety, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
The puppy was chasing ducks on the pond and broke through the ice approximately eight feet from the edge, according to the press release. The puppy was immediately wrapped in an emergency blanket and reunited with its owner.
