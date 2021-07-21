‘She never came back up’: 911 calls show urgency in search for 14-year-old at Land of Illusion waterpark

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office received two 911 calls Tuesday night regarding the search for a 14-year-old girl in the water at Land of Illusion, according to the calls obtained by this news outlet.
One caller said the girl was at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures in Madison Twp. and she wasn’t wearing a life jacket. The teen went into the water and “she never came back up,” the caller told dispatchers.
She said the girl was missing for about 12 minutes at the time.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Mykiara Jones of Dayton. She was an incoming freshman at Middletown High School, according to a district official.
Butler County Sheriff deputies were called to the lake at Land of Illusion Amusement Park at 8762 Thomas Road for a report of a juvenile drowning, according to office. The Madison Twp. EMS and the Land of Illusion staff were attempting to locate a female juvenile who went underwater at approximately 5 p.m.
The Land of Illusion lifeguard located her about 30 minutes later, according to the sheriff’s office. She was pulled from the water and Madison Twp. EMS began treatment. She was flown by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she died.