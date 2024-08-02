Shark Tank’s ‘Mr. Wonderful’ to hold public speech at Miami U

The series’ presentations are usually held in the Farmer School of Business’ auditorium, but this presentation will instead be held in the much larger sports arena on the main Oxford campus to better accommodate the anticipated crowd.

The speech is open to both students and the public.

In announcing O’Leary’s appearance at Millet Hall on Oct. 1, Miami officials said the star will deliver some of his plain-speaking commentary and advice he is known for.

“In a talk titled ‘The Cold Hard Truth,’ O’Leary, one of North America’s most successful entrepreneurs, reveals the secrets that made him rich and shares his personal advice for those from every walk of life,” said officials.

O’Leary will share “his incredible journey, from his sometimes-difficult childhood to the way he built his first company, managed personal pressures, and ultimately achieved remarkable success,” said Miami officials. “His advice is engaging and practical – and will help audience members become the best entrepreneurs and businesspeople that they can be.”

“Topics cover business, money, and life, including how to find your calling and turn your talents into a profitable venture; building a dream team; transforming adversity into opportunity, and making and growing your business–and your money,” said school officials.

The Anderson Distinguished Lecture Series exposes students, faculty and staff, as well as the public, to opinion leaders whose ideas will impact business and society. These leaders have developed a national reputation for expertise related to the subject matter of their presentation.

O’Leary will speak at 7 p.m. at Millett Hall. The event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

The high-profile speaker is Miami’s latest connection with Shark Tank.

In 2021, two graduates of Miami’s Farmer School of Business starred on the show and won a half-million-dollar investment from O’Leary’s fellow show panelist and businessman Mark Cuban for their start up “Mad Rabbit” company.

And in 2022 a Shark Tank broadcast featured a follow up segment on the two entrepreneurs and their company’s now national success.

