Shared Harvest food issue delayed as federal program extended

In response to struggling families due to the economic hardships caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the federal government in mid-May launched the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. More than 35.5 million boxes were delivered in 45 days.

In the program’s second round, the USDA issued new contracts focused to direct food to reach underserved areas, places where either no boxes have yet been delivered, or where boxes are being delivered but where there was an additional need.

The third round saw an additional $1 billion invested in the program.

Explore Lawsuit threat pushes Butler County commissioners to switch plan on health insurance

The fourth round of the food box program will provide organizations access to fresh produce, dairy products, milk and meat products, according to the USDA.

The program will continue to require that proposals illustrate how coverage would be provided to areas identified as opportunity zones, detail subcontracting agreements, and address the “last mile” delivery of product into the hands of the food insecure population. The “last mile” represents the final hurdles in getting food to people in need.

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said they recently passed 110 million boxes delivered, “and millions more are headed to Americans in need.”

Shared Harvest is developing a plan to prepare for the eventual cutoff of federal food supplies, and turning to national food manufacturers, like Kelloggs, Nabisco and FritoLay, and local retailers. Additionally, Shared Harvest can make any financial donation go further as every $1 donated can be converted into eight meals.