Several Cincinnati arts organizations announce updated COVID-19 protocols

CINCINNATI — Several local arts organizations Monday announced updates to their COVID-19 policies to attend live shows at their venues.
ArtsWave made the announcement for the Cincinnati Arts Association (which includes the Aronoff Center and Music Hall), the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Opera, Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Ensemble Theatre and the Know Theatre.
The Aronoff Center for the Arts, Music Hall, Playhouse in the Park and the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s Otto M. Budig Theater policies are representative of many of the arts organizations included in the release. Those venues will all require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to enjoy live performances.
“ArtsWave supports the decision by many performing arts partners to require their audiences to be vaccinated or tested. Not only does this decision help stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of other arts-goers, it also protects the jobs of the artists onstage and the crews behind the curtain. This is another, important way that we can come together as a community to secure the restart of the arts,” said Alecia Kintner, President and CEO of ArtsWave in a press release.
The Cincinnati Arts Association, who manages Music Hall and the Aronoff also stated on its website that “due to the high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Hamilton County and the surrounding area, all guests, staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in our venues, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is effective immediately and until further notice.”
Most of the venues’ policies require guests 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination for entry into their venues with a valid ticket. For children under 12, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required 72 hours before a performance.
Dates of vaccination and negative testing status vary by location. For example, the Playhouse will require proof of vaccination starting Oct. 1. Music Hall and the Aronoff’s COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination policy will go into effect Sept. 13.
The arts organizations are the latest live entertainment venues to update attendance policies as COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country.
Earlier in August, PromoWest, Music & Event Management Inc., the Woodward Theater and Live Nation announced policies requiring a mix of COVID-19 negative tests or proof of vaccinations to attend events at their facilities.