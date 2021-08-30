Several Cincinnati arts organizations announce updated COVID-19 protocols

“ArtsWave supports the decision by many performing arts partners to require their audiences to be vaccinated or tested. Not only does this decision help stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of other arts-goers, it also protects the jobs of the artists onstage and the crews behind the curtain. This is another, important way that we can come together as a community to secure the restart of the arts,” said Alecia Kintner, President and CEO of ArtsWave in a press release.

The Cincinnati Arts Association, who manages Music Hall and the Aronoff also stated on its website that “due to the high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Hamilton County and the surrounding area, all guests, staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in our venues, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is effective immediately and until further notice.”